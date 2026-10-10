Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026
At least two killed in Riyadh airport attack, hospital source says
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — At least two people were killed in an attack on the Riyadh airport, a medical source at a local hospital tells AFP.
The source identifies one of the victims as an Egyptian flight attendant working for a Saudi airline, while the second is a Palestinian with Egyptian travel documents. Another source briefed on the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the deaths and the victims’ nationalities.
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