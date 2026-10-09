Bomb threats said to target 2 Orthodox Jewish schools in New York City

Bomb threats reportedly target two Jewish schools in New York City.

The Flatbush Shmira, a Jewish neighborhood watch group, reports a school bomb threat and says it is coordinating with the NYPD and local schools.

The group says the situation is “under control.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says two Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn have been targeted.

Bomb threats had targeted US Jewish institutions in several waves in 2017, 2020 and 2023.

None of the threats led to actual bombs, but the threats disrupt communal operations and stoke fear in the community.