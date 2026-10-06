Police clash with Haredi rioters who show up to thwart arrest of draft dodger in Modiin

Police clashed with ultra-Orthodox rioters who showed up at a building in an apparent attempt to thwart the Military Police’s arrest of a draft dodger in Modi’in.

Reports say police and soldiers left the scene without the draft dodger.

Israel Police says it worked to rescue Military Police soldiers and restore public order.

Videos show authorities blocking rioters’ entrance to the building and clashes breaking out.

החלו פה עימותים אלימים pic.twitter.com/RQ9YJiWi7Z — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) October 5, 2026

וכך נראה ניצחון החרדים על מדינת ישראל:

חיילי צה"ל מוברחים תחת אבטחה משטרתית מהבניין במודיעין אחרי שנכשלו במעצר עריק חרדי שמתגורר בשכונה. השוטרים הצבאיים הגיעו לדירתו, אולם בעקבות הגעתם מאות חרדים שמנעו את יציאתם, הוא שוחרר.

בין לבין צעקות "נאצים" על השוטרים.

על זה הבחירות. https://t.co/BWsVDkLHj0 pic.twitter.com/GZsx4Ueflv — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) October 5, 2026