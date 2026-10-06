Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Police clash with Haredi rioters who show up to thwart arrest of draft dodger in Modiin

Today, 7:18 am
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Police clashed with ultra-Orthodox rioters who showed up at a building in an apparent attempt to thwart the Military Police’s arrest of a draft dodger in Modi’in.

Reports say police and soldiers left the scene without the draft dodger.

Israel Police says it worked to rescue Military Police soldiers and restore public order.

Videos show authorities blocking rioters’ entrance to the building and clashes breaking out.

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