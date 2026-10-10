Report: Sirens in Arab al-Aramshe may have been false alarm; security forces still searching area

Following the sirens that sounded some two hours ago in Arab al-Aramshe warning of a suspected hostile unmanned aircraft infiltration, Channel 12 reports that the unidentified object may have been a bag.

The report describes the object as small and moving slowly.

Local security teams from nearby communities and IDF troops are reportedly still searching the area. The military has not ruled out a security incident, the report says.

According to Channel 12, there are currently no restrictions on civilian activity following the red alert siren.

בעקבות זיהוי בחמ"ל יישובי של עצם זר, ככל הנראה כמו שקית, שהפעיל אזעקות בערב אל-עראמשה שבגליל המערבי, הופעל נוהל "אביר לילה ב׳" צבאי ביישובים בגליל המערבי. הזיהוי עדיין אינו ודאי והפרטים בבדיקה. אין השפעה על המרחב האזרחי, הסריקות נמשכות בגזרה. (צילום: חדר מצב ארצי) pic.twitter.com/ihy5sv4ucg — אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) October 10, 2026