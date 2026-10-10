Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

Report: Sirens in Arab al-Aramshe may have been false alarm; security forces still searching area

By Stav Levaton Today, 10:24 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Following the sirens that sounded some two hours ago in Arab al-Aramshe warning of a suspected hostile unmanned aircraft infiltration, Channel 12 reports that the unidentified object may have been a bag.

The report describes the object as small and moving slowly.

Local security teams from nearby communities and IDF troops are reportedly still searching the area. The military has not ruled out a security incident, the report says.

According to Channel 12, there are currently no restrictions on civilian activity following the red alert siren.

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