Yemen’s Houthis say they will target major US oil exporters in nearby seas

Yemen’s Houthis will target US oil majors, including Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N, despite an earlier truce agreed with US President Donald Trump’s administration to not attack US-linked ships sailing in the Red Sea and the wider Gulf of Aden, the Iran-backed terror group said on Tuesday.

The Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), which liaises between Houthi forces and commercial shipping operators and is associated with the Houthi military, sanctioned 13 US companies, nine executives and two vessels.

Entities designated by the Houthis “shall be dealt with in accordance with the principle of confrontation,” HOCC said on its website of what it will do regarding those deemed to be under their sanctions.

The announcement is a notice that the companies, which also include ConocoPhillips COP.N and Diamond S Shipping, are deemed hostile entities that are open to attack.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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In May, the US announced a surprise deal with the Houthis in which it agreed to stop a bombing campaign against them in return for an end to shipping attacks on US vessels. The deal did not stop attacks on Israel.

The Houthis — whose slogan calls for “Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews” — began attacking Israel and maritime traffic in November 2023, a month after the October 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel that launched the war in Gaza. The Houthis say their attacks are in solidarity with Gaza.

On Monday, they attacked a Dutch cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, injuring two crew and leaving the ship ablaze and adrift.