Netanyahu: Hamas will try to attack us to influence upcoming election

Hamas will try to carry out an attack ahead of the upcoming general election, claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“Because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remnants of its forces ahead of the election in an attempt to influence them,” says Netanyahu. “We are prepared for this. First and foremost, we will thwart such attempts, and in any event, we will respond with overwhelming force if they make that mistake.”

Earlier today, Defense Minister Israel Katz cited “intelligence indicating that Hamas intends to try to carry out assaults and attacks against our forces in Gaza” tomorrow, the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack.

At the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says that Israel has “turned the tables” since the Hamas invasion.

“Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and our enemies are weaker than ever,” he declares.

“I say to all our enemies: Look at what we have done to you on seven fronts in the War of Revival,” he says. “Don’t mess with us.”