Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile targeting southern region
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi-led coalition says, as cross-border attacks between the two sides showed no signs of abating.
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