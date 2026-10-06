Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Interfaith group flies 5.2 million Israeli flags around the world in memory of Oct. 7

By Zev Stub Today, 5:14 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

Israeli flags in front of Hope Christian Church in North Haven, Connecticut. (International Fellowship of Christians and Jews)
Israeli flags in front of Hope Christian Church in North Haven, Connecticut. (International Fellowship of Christians and Jews)

More than 5.2 million Israeli flags are being displayed around the world this month as part of a global solidarity campaign by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The organization says more than 4,375 churches, universities and organizations in 14 countries are participating in the campaign, marking three years since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

The campaign, running through the month of October, includes the display of Israeli flags, prayer services, worship gatherings and other events in support of Israel and the Jewish people.

“While much attention has been given since October 7 to stories of division and hatred, a different story — one of friendship between Christians and Jews — is being written,” says Yael Eckstein, the fellowship’s president and global CEO.

The fellowship says it has committed $432 million in aid to Israel in the last three years, including assistance for emergency response, vulnerable populations and new immigrants.

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