Iran-backed Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport, Aramco refinery

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen say they struck the international airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, an Aramco refinery and sites across the kingdom’s south.

The attacks, which included drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, “targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh,” says Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, adding that “the Aramco refinery in Rabigh” was also hit along with military sites and smaller airports in the south.