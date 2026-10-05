Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Islamic State attack kills Iraqi policeman near Kirkuk

By Reuters Today, 12:04 am
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At least one Iraqi federal policeman was killed and four others wounded on Monday when Islamic State militants attacked a federal police site southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, two security sources tell Reuters.

The attackers used semi-automatic machine guns and sniper fire against the federal police regiment stationed near Hawija, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources say.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility. But security and army sources said Islamic State militants, who are still active in the area, were involved in the attack.

The attack is the first reported assault by Islamic State militants on Iraqi security forces since US forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq on September 30, ending the military mission in the country.

The United States had led a coalition that supported Iraqi forces in the fight against Islamic State, including efforts to prevent the militant group from regrouping.

Washington said it would continue to provide targeted training and intelligence support after the withdrawal, while Iraqi forces would take full responsibility for the country’s security and for suppressing Islamic State remnants.

Despite the defeat of Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate nearly a decade ago, the group retains sleeper cells in Iraq, Iraqi security officials told Reuters ahead of the US withdrawal.

The withdrawal had raised concerns that a security vacuum could provide an opening for Islamic State to regain strength, with some officials warning that Iraqi forces would now have to contain the group without the coalition’s military presence.

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