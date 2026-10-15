Netanyahu again rules out making Ben Gvir defense minister; Otzma Yehudit fires back

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his pledge that he will not appoint Itamar Ben Gvir as defense minister following the October 27 election, ruling out a position openly sought by the far-right politician and drawing an angry response from Ben Gvir’s party.

Speaking at a campaign event in Acre today, Netanyahu also says that both the National Security Ministry, currently helmed by Ben Gvir, and the Education Ministry would be controlled by Likud in the next government. Likud’s Yoav Kisch is the current education minister.

Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party fires back, accusing Netanyahu of planning to exclude it from the next coalition and form a government with Netanyahu’s top rival, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, instead.

“The cat is out of the bag,” Otzma Yehudit says, claiming Netanyahu’s remarks reinforce its suspicion that “a decision has been made to exclude Ben Gvir and Otzma Yehudit from the next coalition, bring in Eisenkot instead, and hand these portfolios over to the left.”

“Dear Prime Minister, only the people will decide,” the party adds. “Strong Ben Gvir, strong Israel!”

The remarks come a day after Netanyahu indicated to Army Radio that Ben Gvir would not become defense minister, despite his demands for the portfolio. “I know he wants it, but he doesn’t decide,” Netanyahu said, insisting that the ministry would remain in Likud’s hands.

Ben Gvir has said he will demand the Defense Ministry for himself and the Justice Ministry for his party’s No. 2 candidate, former Likud MK Tally Gotliv. In recent days, he has repeatedly accused Netanyahu of seeking to sideline Otzma Yehudit in favor of a unity government with Eisenkot.

Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot say they are not seeking a unity government.