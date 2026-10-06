New ‘Unity’ mural at Jerusalem stadium shows slain hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Ori Danino, fans of rival teams

A new ‘unity’ mural is unveiled at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium, portraying Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Ori Danino, both hostages killed in captivity, Jerusalem residents and lifelong fans of rival Jerusalem soccer teams Hapoel Jerusalem and Beitar Jerusalem, which both play at the stadium.

The mural is created by artist Tomer Peretz, born in Jerusalem and a lifelong Beitar fan, who portrays Goldberg-Polin and Danino together, in their team shirts, in the place they both loved. The painting unveiled by the Jerusalem municipality imagines a different ending for the two men, at the stadium, supporting their teams together.

“In our beautiful, complex, diverse, beloved, frustrating, dynamic and holy city, we have two teams that can seem completely different,” says Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh’s mother. “And then there were two boys, brought together in fire. They became symbols of love for the fans of each team, and they ended up bound together – protecting, defending, advocating and breathing for each other. Loving each other. Helping each other survive. At the end of the day, all there is, is love. Two hearts. One city. Jerusalem. Together.”

The two young men were abducted separately on October 7, 2023, and met in Gaza.

According to testimony of released hostages, Danino and Goldberg-Polin formed a close bond during their 328 days in captivity. In the first days after the Hamas attack, with Goldberg-Polin’s dominant lower left arm blown off, it was Danino who argued with their captors to treat Goldberg-Polin, saving his life at that point in captivity.