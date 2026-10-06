Reports: Settlers torch home in northern West Bank village; no injuries

Settlers set fire to a home overnight in the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area, Palestinian media reports.

Footage from the scene appears to show that the house was extensively damaged by the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arson.

مستوطنون يُضرمون النيران في منزل خلال هجومهم على قرية برقا، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/PNXZIM5xDB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 6, 2026