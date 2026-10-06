Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Reports: Settlers torch home in northern West Bank village; no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Settlers set fire to a home overnight in the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area, Palestinian media reports.
Footage from the scene appears to show that the house was extensively damaged by the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the arson.
مستوطنون يُضرمون النيران في منزل خلال هجومهم على قرية برقا، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/PNXZIM5xDB
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 6, 2026
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