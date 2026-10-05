Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it’s carrying out military operation in Yemen’s Hodeidah
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says on Monday that naval forces carried out a military operation in the Hodeidah governorate, as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launch a major offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis.
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