US reportedly removed bombers from British airbase due to potential Iran drone attack

The United States withdrew all its B-1 bombers from an airbase in Britain in light of intelligence about a potential drone attack orchestrated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Wall Street Journal first reports.

Citing US and European officials, the report says Iran plotted to hit the aircraft and kill some American military personnel stationed at RAF Fairford. Some officials tell the New York Times they believe the planned attack was loosely modeled on the drone strike that Ukraine launched last year from within Russia that destroyed Russian strategic bombers.