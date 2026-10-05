Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

US says foreign financial institutions doing business with Iran may be sanctioned without notice

By Reuters Today, 12:00 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The US Treasury Department says it is alerting foreign financial institutions that continue to do business with Iran or its financial sector to let them know that they may be sanctioned by Washington without advance notice.

“Foreign financial institutions continuing to transact with sanctioned Iranian financial institutions could be targeted at any time without advance notification and should take immediate action to terminate such activity and relationships,” the Treasury Department says in its alert.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.