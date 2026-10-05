Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
US says foreign financial institutions doing business with Iran may be sanctioned without notice
The US Treasury Department says it is alerting foreign financial institutions that continue to do business with Iran or its financial sector to let them know that they may be sanctioned by Washington without advance notice.
“Foreign financial institutions continuing to transact with sanctioned Iranian financial institutions could be targeted at any time without advance notification and should take immediate action to terminate such activity and relationships,” the Treasury Department says in its alert.
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