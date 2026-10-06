Eisenkot: Dangerous worldview seeks to turn draft evasion into norm, those who serve into suckers

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot links comments by a top Haredi rabbi to a riot that prevented the arrest of a draft dodger, saying the events share “the same dangerous worldview that seeks to turn draft evasion into the norm and those who fulfill their duty to the state into suckers.”

“A country that sends its finest sons and daughters to fight and sacrifice their lives cannot reconcile with the existing reality in which a state within a state exists inside it, and political needs allow for the evasion of the duty of service and loyalty to the state,” he writes on X, vowing to pass a conscription law in the next government.