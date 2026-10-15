Poll: Support for Hamas continues to decline among Palestinians; over 50% support two-state solution

Support for Hamas among Palestinians continues to decline, according to a poll published yesterday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, headed by Khalil Shikaki in Ramallah.

Overall, 19% of respondents said they support Hamas, compared to 24% in a poll conducted this August, and 35% in August 2025.

Among Gaza residents, 27% said they support Hamas, down from 33% in August and 41% in October last year. Support was lowest in the West Bank, where just 13% of respondents said they support Hamas, compared to 32% in October last year.

Similarly, the proportion of Palestinians who believe Hamas emerged victorious from the war with Israel, which erupted with the terror group’s October 7, 2023, massacre, continues to decline.

Just 16% of respondents said Hamas emerged victorious from the war, compared to 39% in October 2025 and 70% in December 2023, early in the war. Meanwhile, 17% now believe Israel emerged victorious, while 62% believe neither side won.

Some 53% of respondents said they support a two-state solution involving a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital — 56% in the West Bank and 48% in Gaza — while 44% opposed it.

Regarding the future of the Gaza Strip, 42% of respondents expressed confidence in the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the proposed technocratic committee.

There was a significant gap between Gaza and the West Bank: 60% of respondents in Gaza expressed confidence in the NCAG, compared to just 29% in the West Bank.

The poll was conducted between October 7 and 11, 2026, with 1,400 respondents interviewed face-to-face — 909 in the West Bank and 488 in Gaza.