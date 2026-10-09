Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

After his election loss, leader of Jewish Greens calls for Polanski to resign

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Green Party leader Zack Polanski gives a speech in St Pancras Gardens as he continues his campaign ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, in London, October 3, 2026. (Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters)
Green Party leader Zack Polanski gives a speech in St Pancras Gardens as he continues his campaign ahead of the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, in London, October 3, 2026. (Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters)

Vivien Lichtenstein, the leader of the Jewish Greens, calls for party chief Zach Polanski to resign after he lost his election overnight for a parliamentary seat.

Speaking to Times Radio, Lichtenstein says it was a “big mistake” for Polanski not to attend the vote last week that declared “Zionism is racism” — a move she said was causing her to weigh quitting the party.

Despite losing yesterday’s election for the seat vacated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polanski has vowed to stay on as Green Party chief amid controversy over the party’s recent declaration on Israel.

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