Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

UAE says Omani copilot of flydubai flight met ‘security requirements’ for employment

By AFP Today, 8:08 pm
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A flydubai plane takes off from Ben Gurion airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)
A flydubai plane takes off from Ben Gurion airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

The United Arab Emirates’ top prosecutor says the Omani copilot who attacked the captain of a flydubai aircraft en route to Israel and tried to crash the plane had completed all the required checks for the job.

“The findings showed that he had met the professional and security requirements for employment, including holding a pilot’s license, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks,” according to the prosecutor’s findings. “None of the procedures revealed any indications of his extremist views or his intention to carry out a terrorist plot.”

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