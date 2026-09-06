Netanyahu ordered Erdan expelled from Likud in ‘twist of the knife,’ political sources say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dealt Gilad Erdan another political blow, instructing Likud movement director-general David Sharan over the weekend to expel the former minister and ambassador from the party.

The dramatic order came just days after Erdan announced the dissolution of his independent party, Unity, after concluding that it had no chance of crossing the electoral threshold in the upcoming Knesset election.

Political sources are describing the move as an act of “twisting the knife” by Netanyahu, capping a series of setbacks Erdan has suffered since returning to Israel from his diplomatic service as ambassador to the United Nations.

After Erdan returned, Netanyahu refused to bring him into the government and later vetoed a proposed appointment as chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries. Ahead of the election, he also refused to reserve Erdan a place on the Likud’s Knesset slate, leaving him without a political home and prompting him to launch an independent run at the helm of Unity.

That short-lived political venture ended this past weekend, when Erdan withdrew from the race.

Rather than allowing the former senior minister – once among the most popular candidates in Likud primaries – to return to the party, Netanyahu has now moved to shut the door on him definitively by expelling him from the movement.

Netanyahu has not issued a similar order so far regarding Unity member Yuli Edelstein, which could indicate that the move is from a a desire by the premier for revenge against Erdan, who was public security minister when the police investigation began into the prime minister.